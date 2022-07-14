TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Tontitown Grape Festival returns for its 123rd year.

On August 2-6, the festival will offer free nightly entertainment including carnival rides, grape stomping, arts and crafts and more.

Chairman of the festival Ryan Pianalto says volunteers start preparing to serve the spaghetti dinner three weeks early.

“We start from scratch,” Pianalto said. “We start with eggs and flour. That’s all that’s in there. We start almost three weeks early prepping the haul, prepping the seems, and getting everything ready for these two weeks.”

Pianalto says it’s been a really good year for making the pasta, as they’ve had between 40 and 50 volunteers each day.

The Tontitown grape festival starts on August 2.