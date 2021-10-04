Tontitown holding vote on sales tax

TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A special election in Tontitown gives voters a chance to decide whether to extend a 1% sales tax.

Early voting starts October 5. Voters can go to the county clerk’s office to vote early until October 11. October 12 is election day.

Mayor Paul Covin says the money will go toward a new fire station and improved water and sewage services.

“This special election will not increase the taxes in Tontitown because we’ve had this 1% sales tax for about 15 or 20 years now. And this doesn’t affect that at all,” Colvin said.

Colvin says this is just a restructuring of the city’s current bond, and the plan is to take advantage of notably low interest rates.