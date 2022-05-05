TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On May 5, the mayor of the City of Tontitown signed a Declaration of Emergency for the city following the recent severe storms and flooding in the area.

In the declaration, Mayor Gene McCartney notes that “throughout the week of May 2, 2022, a series of thunderstorms caused significant rain and floodwaters in the City of Tontitown causing damage to private property and public infrastructure throughout the city in addition to creating flood dangerous conditions which continue to threaten the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Tontitown and the general public.”

The document states that, “In response to this disaster, the City of Tontitown will work with other

surrounding municipalities, Washington County, the State of Arkansas and the United States

Government, where necessary, in order to ensure that the public health, safety and welfare is

protected, that the recovery from this disaster can begin and will not be impeded by local

ordinances or resolutions which may be in conflict with the recovery effort and that any local or

interjurisdictional disaster emergency plans can be initiated.”

The declaration is effective immediately and shall continue for 30 days unless modified, extended, or ceased.