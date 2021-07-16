Tontitown landfill could be seeing an expansion

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The landfill in Tontitown could be seeing an expansion soon.

Waste Management tells us the zone currently designated to put trash in is nearing the end of its lifespan, and accommodations need to be made for a growing Northwest Arkansas.

George Wheatley with Waste Management says with more people moving in the areas, expansions are needed just like we’re seeing with our highways and residential areas.

Currently, there are more than 600 acres zoned to the landfill. Wheatley tells me they have used less than a third of that, but they still need the proposal to be passed to put trash in other areas within the 600 acres. The local neighbors said this would be the last straw.

“I’m tired of it. I think we’ve had enough of it. Between the smell the look of the house when it rains, the mud gets over everything we can’t keep our cars clean,” said Arah Griffin.

“If Northwest Arkansas I didn’t have this class one land where would people go? Would they go to Missouri, will they go to Oklahoma, where they go to to get to the same type of site,” said Wheatley.

The proposal for the expansion will go before the Tontitown Planning Commission on July 27.