Tontitown loses former Mayor and Alderman

TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Tontitown City Hall announced today its former Mayor and Alderman, Tommy Granata passed away.

In a Facebook post, the Tontitown community said Granata’s death came as a huge shock.

The post described him as “one of a kind, a friend to everyone and a big brother to many.” It also asked for prayers and support for his family.



These pictures were provided from the city. If you have one you would like to share you are encouraged to add it to the comments on the following post:



https://www.facebook.com/689429864534173/posts/2088404321303380/?extid=p35yV7QF54Xv3574&d=n