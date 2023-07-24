BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Tontitown man arrested last year for secretly taking photos of customers in Goodwill changing rooms has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Ashton Jaleel Thomas, 27, was arrested and charged with four counts of video voyeurism.

Thomas originally pleaded not guilty but changed his plea to guilty.

An affidavit says that on March 15, 2022, officers were dispatched to a Goodwill location in Rogers where a man was allegedly using a phone to photograph people under the doors of dressing rooms.

Thomas had left before police got there, but an assistant manager at the store was able to take a photo of his car as he was leaving.

Police tracked him down and arrested him days later.

Thomas has been ordered not to contact the Goodwill at 4301 South Dixieland Road or any of the customers and employees there.