FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Tontitown man was sentenced on June 10 to 50 years in prison without the possibility of parole on two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor via production of child pornography.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Arkansas, court documents say agents with the Federal Bureau of Investgations received a lead in July 2021 regarding the exchange of child sexual abuse material between an individual in Florida with a user located in Tontitown.

The investigation led the FBI to Joshua Paul Brown, 32.

The release says a search warrant was obtained for Brown’s residence. Forensic examination of the electronics taken from Brown’s home revealed Brown had produced multiple videos of child sexual abuse material with a minor.

Brown was indicted by a grand jury in the Western District of Arkansas in November 2021 and entered a guilty plea in February 2022, according to the release.