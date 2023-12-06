TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One local city and a state agency disagree on the decision to expand a landfill.

The Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission voted to expand Waste Management’s Eco-Vista Landfill’s facilities Friday. Mayor Angela Russell of Tontitown said she intends to appeal the agency’s decision.

“People just need to open their eyes and look at how it’s impacting the citizens in this area,” Russell said. “Would you want this affecting your community?”

Russell claimed the vapors from the landfill affect the health of the citizens who live nearby, causing them to get sick, nauseous, dizzy or have burning eyes. She claimed the roads are being damaged by the trucks that drive in and out of the landfill every day.

Brian Jones has lived across from the landfill intermittently for 12 years, and his grandparents have lived there since 1978. He said there used to be a grape vineyard on the landfill’s lot before the previous owners sold the land.

Jones said the neighbors he has talked to hold the same sentiment as he does.

“It’s just an awful eye sore when you come outside first thing in the morning and that smell hits you,” Jones said. “And then you see the trash more.”

Jones said he wants the land to be repurposed for something that can benefit the local community.

Russell has yet to officially file the appeal, which will be turned over to a state or federal court. She has 30 days after Dec. 1 to submit it.

“They need to put themselves in the citizens’ place,” Russell said. They need to know how the citizens are being affected.”

KNWA/FOX24 reached out to Waste Management for comment but did not receive a reply.