Tontitown police offer advice on how on parking at Grape Festival

TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Tontitown Police Department is making sure participants entering the festival know how to enter and exit the area where the town’s Grape Festival is being held.

According to a Facebook post by the department, the only entrance to festival parking will be off Highway 412.

To enter the parking, attendees will need to turn north on Barrington Road.

Barrington Road will be closed to through traffic and will be open to festival parking only.

The post says once on Barrington Road, follow the signs to get parked.

When leaving, people will exit out the same entrance, but will be forced to make a right turn onto Barrington.

From there, the post says drivers will either have to make a left turn at Tontitown Winery or continue to Highway 112 to get back to Highway 412.