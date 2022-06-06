TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Tontitown has a new mayor for the remainder of 2022.

In May’s special election, Angela Russell overcame former acting mayor Gene McCartney for the seat. Russell is the city’s first female mayor.

She says her highest priority is going to be getting federal financial support for residents after the flooding earlier this spring.

“I’d really like to work on the drainage, we have had so much flooding in our citizen’s homes,” Russell said. “Literally in the homes flooding.”

If funding is secured, Russell says her next goal is to address her concerns about the city’s landfill run by waste management.

Russell will need to run for re-election again in November if she wants to hold the mayor’s office beyond 2022.