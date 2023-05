TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Residents can give their feedback on May 25 on a proposed expansion to Tontitown’s Eco-Vista landfill.

State regulators are hosting a formal public hearing to discuss their plan to grant the landfill a Class 1 expansion permit.

The permit would allow the landfill to accept more household waste and non-hazardous commercial waste.

The public hearing will take place at 5:30 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Tontitown.