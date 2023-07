FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Tony award-winning musical is coming to the Walton Arts Center and you can get tickets now.

SIX will be at the WAC for eight performances. Those shows will happen between September 12-17.

Show days and times are:

Tuesday, Sept. 12 and Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14 at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 17 at 2 p.m.

Single tickets are on sale now and can be found here.