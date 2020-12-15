Top 30 most dynamic cities; Arkansas ranks 3rd among medium metros

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bentonville-based company looked at which metropolitan areas fared the best economically during the pandemic.

Heartland Forward released its “Most Dynamic Metropolitans Report” ranking America’s top 30 cities.

“These rankings are critical to understanding which cities were high-performing heading into the pandemic and whether they are well-positioned to weather the economic storm or are vulnerable to longer-term negative impacts,” according to the report, “Additionally, the rankings provide insight on how regions can harness their strengths to improve their future post-pandemic economic recovery.”

The research showed education was key in generating innovation within a region. “Our inclusion of the share of employees at young firms with a bachelor’s degree or higher is, therefore, a way of estimating the innovativeness of the young firms; the hypothesis is that more highly educated employees make a firm more innovative, leading to more new products, services and/or efficiency gains within the firm.”

Midland, Texas ranked first in “Most Dynamic Metropolitans” followed by the Silicon Valley in California.

3rd: Provo-Orem, Utah

4th: Boulder, Colorado

5th: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, California

6th: Austin, Texas

7th: Seattle- Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington

8th: Greeley, Colorado

9th: Naples-Immokalee-Macro Island, Florida

10th: St. George, Utah

11th: The villages, Florida

12th: Bend-Redmond, Oregon

13th: Madera, California

14th: Mount Vernon-Anacortes, Washington

15th: Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tennessee

16th: Boise City, Idaho

17th: Idaho Falls, Idaho.

18th: Salt Lake City, Utah

19th: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado

20th: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fayetteville-Springdale- Rogers, Arkansas-Missouri was 3rd among medium metros

The study showed that top-performing metropolitan areas had a commonality of industry and structural characteristics, “separating them from lower performers.”

The agency’s goal is to promote regional innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystems that foster job creation, wage gains and economic growth, according to a company statement.