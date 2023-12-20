COLUMBIA, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — The top recruit in the state of Arkansas, according to 24/7 Sports, found a home on Wednesday signing with the Missouri Tigers.

Courtney Crutchfield, a wide receiver from Pine Bluff, committed to Arkansas on April 21, according to his X account, formerly known as Twitter.

Crutchfield decommitted from Arkansas on November 4 and committed to Missouri on Tuesday, according to his 24/7 Sports profile.

The University of Missouri confirmed on their X account that Crutchfield signed with Missouri and was one of three players from the Natural State. Fellow Pine Bluff athlete Austin Dendy and Jonesboro linebacker Brian Huff also signed with the Tigers.

According to his player bio on Missouri Athletics’ website, Crutchfield caught 42 passes for 930 yards and 13 touchdowns in his senior season at Pine Bluff and handled kick return duties.

Missouri head football coach Eli Drinkwitz took to X following Crutchfield’s commitment with a gif of him fist-pumping during Missouri’s 48-14 win over the Razorbacks on November 24.