Torchy’s Tacos will sell its queso at local Whole Foods

AUSTIN, Tex. (KNWA/KFTA) — Torchy’s Tacos lovers, listen up.

The Austin-based taco chain is now selling its award-winning Green Chile Queso and Diablo Sauce at Whole Foods in Fayetteville, according to a company press release on Tuesday.

Torchy’s Tacos, which operates more than 80 restaurants across seven states, opened its first location in Northwest Arkansas near the University of Arkansas in August 2019.

A second NWA location opened in Rogers in late 2019.

The items will be available for purchase at approximately 40 Whole Foods locations in Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Louisiana.

Green Chile Queso is available for $7.99 for an 11.5-ounce jar, and Diablo Sauce is $9.99 for a 6.7-ounce bottle.

To get the full Torchy’s restaurant experience at home, the company says you should heat your Green Chile Queso and serve with a scoop of fresh guacamole, cotija cheese, cilantro, and a drizzle of Diablo Sauce.