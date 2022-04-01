SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The mobile home park, Woodridge Estates, in Springdale hit hard by this week’s tornado is pleading for help.

The folks living there said many people have been driving through the neighborhood just to see the damage for themselves, but they aren’t extending a hand to help. Instead, they’re just recording video of these people’s nightmare situation and driving away.

They’re asking people to give them space or help clean up. Those in the neighborhood feel left behind in the community’s relief efforts.

Kristy Miller, a resident of the park, is rallying behind her neighbors as they struggle to do the clean up on their own.

“Just because this is a mobile home park doesn’t mean these people are lesser than others,” said Miller.

Miller is wondering why they haven’t seen state representatives or the Springdale mayor there to help as well.

Families in the mobile home park are still coping with the possibility of the twister taking their loved ones’ lives.

“You look at the trailers and look at the trees on them and when we drove by we didn’t see how anybody could survive some of them,” said Wesley Cassady, a resident whose home was split in half by the tornado.

Some local churches and other crews have come in, bringing food, toiletries, and machinery.

Amidst feeling alone under all the destruction they’re still finding hope.

“We are alive,” said another Woodridge Estates resident and tornado damage victim. “It’s another chance for us to start over. It’s hard, but I guess we can make it.”

Senator John Boozman is coming Saturday to survey the damage.