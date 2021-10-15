Tornado destroys property near Winslow

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARK. (KNWA/KFTA) — An EF-1 tornado damaged a home and chicken house near Winslow Friday morning.

Molly Dennis was in her home Friday morning when the tornado came through the area.

“I woke up and there was glass shattered and the house was shaking,” Dennis said.

Dennis was able to get out safely and make it to her in-laws’ house. The home lost some of its roof and had its windows shattered.

Down the road, a large chicken house was completely flattened. Trees were also knocked down in the area. Kelly Jensen owns the property with the chicken house and wasn’t there when the tornado came through, but saw the aftermath.

“As I came down the hill all I could see was just sheet metal everywhere and trees no big chicken house anymore,” Jenkins said.

No people or animals were injured in the tornado. Dennis and Jensen are grateful for their family, friends and neighbors that are helping them clean up the damage.