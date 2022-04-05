SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Victims of the tornado in Springdale on March 30 still need help cleaning up.

Volunteers on the ground say they need some extra helping hands.

David Jetter with Keypoint Church in Springdale said people can contact him or anyone at the church or come by at Woodbridge Estates and start helping.

“Right now, we’re in a situation where we have a lot of homes that are still just devastated and there’s a ton of cleanup with debris and we just don’t have the resources,” Jeter said.

Isbel Valenzuela pitched in and is now asking others to do the same.

“I’m heartbroken, and I wish people around here could reach out to them,” Valenzuela said. “Come in and support them. It could be your family.”