SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a tornado warning for southern Sebastian County early on the evening of May 2.

The bulletin was issued by the NWS in Tulsa at approximately 5:23 p.m. The warning applies to southwestern Sebastian County in west central Arkansas and east central LeFlore County in southeastern Oklahoma.

The warning will last until 6:15 p.m. A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located six miles southeast of Poteau, Okla., moving northeast at 30 MPH. According to the bulletin, “flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter.”

“There are trees down across the road and damage to houses in and around the Monroe area,” said LeFlore County emergency manager Kimm Wann. “Also, a car hydroplaned on Highway 59 near Long Lake Resort and is in the water. A rescue crew is en route.”

Wann added that “Poteau Mountain Road has trees across the road.”

Locations in or near the path include:

Poteau

Hartford

Midland

Arkola

Liberty

Dayton

Greenwood

Huntington

Patterson

Crossroads

Witcherville

The NWS advises anyone in or near the path to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

Please click here for KNWA’s weather live stream coverage.