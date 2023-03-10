BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bella Vista man convicted three times for killing his six-year-old son in 2015 filed a motion to appeal the latest verdict in his case.

Torres had already been convicted twice for the abuse and killing of his son and was convicted by a third jury on February 16. The first was overturned on a sentencing technicality, and the second was declared a mistrial when Torres’ stepson jumped out of the witness stand and attempted to attack him during sentencing.

On March 6, defense attorney Jeff Rosenzweig filed a notice of appeal in Benton County circuit court.

“Torres hereby gives notice of appeal of his convictions and sentences for Capital Murder and Battery in the First Degree,” the motion said. “The entire record of the case is hereby designated as the record on appeal.”

Torres was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on February 24. The filing said that the clerk did not need to re-prepare transcripts from the first two trials.

It also noted that because the case involved a life sentence, the jurisdiction for the appeal is in the Arkansas Supreme Court.