Total back-to-school spending increasing, parents spending more

(KNWA) — Parents are spending more money for their children as they head back to school.

According to a report by Consumer Affairs, parents plan to spend an average of $189 on clothing compared to $153 during 2018. The amount spent on shoes has increased by 33 percent, according to the report.

A projected estimate shows parents are likely to spend an average of $569 on back-to-school items.

The total back-to-school expenditure in the U.S. for the 2018-19 school year was $654 billion, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

To help curtail the expenses, several “fill the bus” events are being hosted in Northwest Arkansas. Local businesses, churches and agencies are also hosting back-to-school donation events.

Also, Arkansas Tax-Free Weekend is Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 2 and 3.