Tour de Cure event raises money to fight diabetes

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Hundreds of cyclists, runners and walkers spent Saturday raising money for the American Diabetes Association.

The Tour De Cure featured four road cycling and mountain biking routes, ranging from 5 to 20 miles at the 8th Street Market in Bentonville.

The event also hosts a 5K Fun Walk and a festival for the whole family — all to serve a bigger purpose.

“One in three Arkansans have diabetes, so we want to get that number way down.” said Haley Pratt, manager of development with the American Diabetes Association.

One of the participants rode in memory of his son, Chris, who had type one diabetes and died in a car wreck.

