Tow truck drivers and law enforcement pray for medical staff in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This evening tow truck drivers got together to pray for healthcare staff and patients.

Dozens of wreckers parked outside Baptist Health Medical Center to show support.

The area was packed with 35 tow trucks and law enforcement cars. The parking lot was completely lit up, and all the trucks had their flashers on.

We could see people standing in all the windows listening to the prayer from Brother Paul and it was powerful.

We spoke with Tim Moody who organized the whole thing, here’s why.

“We want them to be recognized okay, we appreciate what they guys are doing. We know their job is difficult and we want them to know we care,” said Moody.

Moody said a lot of people appreciate everything the medical staff is doing and this is just one small way to show them we support them.

“We want to express our concerns and our thank you to these doctors and nurses that work night and day to take care of these patients. Not only the COVID-19 but there are other sick people in this hospital and we want them to be recognized.”