NORTHWEST, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Tow truck drivers are advising to drive slow and ease off the breaks if you have to drive this week, Feb. 2-4 2022.

As much as the community prepares for winter weather, cars could still have a tough time finding traction on the roads.

The owner of Wilson Towing hopes his trucks won’t have to rescue too many cars stuck in the ice.

“….if you must drive, take the advice of taking a blanket and some supplies in case you do get stranded. Sometimes, those cellphones don’t work. Different things can happen and ease off the brake, that’s where a lot of people get in trouble, they panic, they hit the brake….they’re just ice skating and there’s no control over the vehicle,” said Tim Wilson, owner of Wilson Towing.

Wilson Towing is prepared to help Northwest Arkansas this week, and ready to keep you safe from the cold if you’re stranded.