FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tow truck drivers have been busy at work over the last 48 hours, as a lot of cars have gotten stuck on the roads.

It’s easy to be fooled by the semi-clear main roads or by the absence of precipitation, but the secondary streets, neighborhoods, and hilly roads are still slick.

Jesse Lay with 1st Response Towing & Rescue said he’s been helping people get their cars out of ditches since 3 a.m. In the course of eight hours he has rescued 15 cars and doesn’t expect that number to drop, especially as the day goes on and people start getting out and about.

“We’re not going to leave you stranded on the side of the road, said Lay. “We wouldn’t do that to nobody. We’ll at least take you to safety or get you a hot meal or something. We’re just here to help.”

Lay thinks he will be responding to abandoned cars and stranded drivers for the next couple days. He said the majority of people stayed off the streets while the freezing rain or sleet was coming down. Now that it has stopped, he is worried more people will feel confident hitting the roads. Which could make for another busy day for tow truck drivers.

“Yesterday there was a lot more precipitation and seemed like people took more caution,” said Lay. “Now they think it’s just okay to keep going fast and it’s not. It’s just as dangerous.”

There’s not a lot of traffic on the icy streets, but for those who are out, it has been a tough commute.

Travis Dover with the Fayetteville Fire Department said incidents where drivers run off the road and into trees or light poles are common. He was responding to a broken tree and fallen light pole on College Avenue in Fayetteville earlier Thursday.

Sergeant Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police said they haven’t responded to many accidents over the last 48 hours.