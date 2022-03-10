ELKINS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Elkins Community Network along with the Elkins Public Library had its last town hall meeting on March 10 about broadband access for the area.

ARBroadbandNow has been holding meetings in rural communities across the state as part of efforts to better understand broadband access and usage.

A concept called “digital inclusion” is one of the focal points of the organization.

“It’s no longer a luxury,” said Jamie Smith, co-organizer of the Elkins Community Network. “It’s a utility. Especially — we saw this with the pandemic — the library can tell you all kinds of stories of kids coming and having to do their homework in the parking lot cause they didn’t have adequate access at home.”

Smith says the importance of having reliable and fast broadband is huge.