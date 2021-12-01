Town hall to be held regarding Fort Smith dog park replacement

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith’s dog park has officially closed because of the expansion project at Fort Smith Regional Airport.

The park sat near the airport too close to a runway expansion the airport is working on.

People who used the park say it was beloved by the dogs of Fort Smith.

The city plans to meet with residents December 2 to talk about the possible next steps of a new park.

The town hall will be at Blue Lion on 101 N. Second Street at 6 pm. It will be an opportunity to talk with the Fort Smith Board of Directors about what could replace the dog park.