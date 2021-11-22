Toy drive and donation drop-off locations around Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As winter holidays draw closer, toy drives and drop-off locations have begun to spring up around Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

This list of locations where you can donate toys for needy children will be updated.

America’s Car-Mart locations in Arkansas and Oklahoma welcome anyone (no purchase necessary) to donate new, unwrapped toys as part of its Holiday Toy Drive. Toys can be dropped off Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at any America’s Car-Mart.

Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette is honored to partner with the American Legion post 77 for the fourth year in the collection of gifts for the Holiday Toy Drive benefiting Children of Veterans.

Toys may be dropped off at any of their four office locations from now until December 9. For a contactless option, you may also ship items directly to any of their office locations.

First Tee – Northwest Arkansas is holding a holiday toy drive through their mobile unit. They have toy drop off boxes at several local locations and are accepting unwrapped toys for kids of all ages through December 15. For more information, email isaac@firstteenwa.org.

Operation Christmas Child by Samaritan’s Purse is collecting “Shoebox Gift” packages for boys and girls. National collection week is November 15-22 and you can find drop-off locations here.