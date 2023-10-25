BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Toyland, the annual event designed to highlight the top toys of the holiday season, is relocating.

The event, hosted by Walmart with support from Downtown Bentonville as part of its First Friday series, will now be taking place at the Walmart Home Office parking lot.

A release from Walmart says that the relocation is due to “exponential growth.”

“If you’ve attended Toyland over the past several years, you’ve noticed the event has experienced exponential growth, exceeding our initial expectations. While this underscores the enthusiastic support from our community, it has also presented logistical challenges,” Dana Schlagenhaft, executive director of Downtown Bentonville, said in a release.

Toyland features booths from Walmart and other suppliers and invites the community to interact with toys as well as meet and greet with fan-favorite characters, including Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse, Poppy from Trolls, Baby Raptor from Jurassic Park and X-Games World Championship skateboarder Greg Lutzk.

Toyland will be on Nov. 3 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.