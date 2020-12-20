Toys for Teens drive donates gifts to local teens

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The pandemic has kept some holiday toy drives from happening this year but one donation is hoping to make up for that.

The Toys for Teens toy drive raised donations to provide gifts for teens.

The drive was inspired by a local family that wanted to help the growing number of teens in need.

The toy drive distributed gifts to around 500 teens this year.

Tanya Price, one of the organizers of the event, says the drive is a good way to get the festive feeling.

“This has really put me in the Christmas spirit because we wanted to do something to help out, and help the community — and, this has been a great cause,” Price said.

