FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Department of Health is officially tracking possible coronavirus cases in Arkansas.

This comes after the CDC announced Tuesday it would stop tallying the people tested for the virus saying its data may not be accurate.

According to the ADH website, two people are currently being tested while 64 others are being monitored.

As of Wednesday, four Arkansans have been tested and all came back negative.