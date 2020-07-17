Tracking COVID-19 cases by city

UPDATE: The City of Springdale is reporting nearly 4,000 cases of COVID-19 – the highest number in the state.

Rogers is the second highest with more than 1700 cumulative cases.

Fayetteville has 423, Bentonville has 283. and Fort Smith has 635.

ORIGINAL STORY:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You will now be able to track COVID-19 by city in Arkansas.

It’s thanks to a new partnership between the state and the Association for Community Health Improvement or ACHI.

ACHI will break down city level cumulative data in The Natural State.

The governor said municipalities statewide have requested this information which he said is telling.

“It’s not always the Fayettevilles or Little Rocks of the world, it is the Higdens and Hindsville, and Danville and Belleville and DeQueen that are some of the top cities in terms of percent of their population that have tested positive,” he said.

Since the website was announced in the afternoon at a COVID-19 news conference it has not been accessible.

ACHI wrote on twitter it’s due to a high volume of traffic.

It says it’s working to have the website up and running as soon as possible.