Tracking COVID-19 numbers in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA (KNWA/KFTA) — In Oklahoma, more than 700 people test positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the state’s Department of Health.

A total of 786 people have died from the virus, 559 are currently hospitalized, and over 47,000 have recovered.

This makes nearly 8,000 cases currently active and to date more than 56,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

Deaths include:

One 65+ male in Blaine County.

One 65+ male in Johnston County.

Three in Oklahoma County, one female between 50-64, and one 65+ female and one 65+ male.

One in Pontotoc County, one female between 36-49.

One 65+ female in Sequoyah County.

One 65+ female in Tulsa County.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.