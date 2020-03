OKLAHOMA (KNWA/KFTA) — In Oklahoma, three people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two of the cases are presumptive, which means the tests conducted in Oklahoma have come back positive, but the Centers for Disease Control still need to confirm.

The third was a confirmed case, a man in this 50’s who had recently traveled to Italy.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has revealed that man has recovered.

We are old he has been tested twice more and both came back negative which is the indicator of recovery.