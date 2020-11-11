Tracking the Tropics: Eta holds steady as Cat 1 hurricane off Florida’s Gulf Coast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Eta is holding steady as a Category 1 hurricane more than 100 miles off the west coast of Florida on Wednesday, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

In its 10 a.m. ET update, the NHC says Hurricane Eta is about 115 miles west-southwest of Port Charlotte, Florida and about 145 miles south-southwest of Tampa. Maximum sustained winds are 75 mph, making it a weak Category 1 storm.

Eta is moving north-northeast at 10 mph. The latest forecast track shows the center of the storm moving closer to, but still offshore, the southwest coast of Florida on Wednesday. It’s then expected to approach the west-central coast of Florida Wednesday night and move inland over the northern part of the Florida peninsula on Thursday.

According to the NHC, Eta could be near hurricane strength when it reaches the west coast Wednesday night. Once it makes landfall, it is expected to weaken rapidly.

Forecasters issued a hurricane watch for much of Tampa Bay Wednesday morning as Tropical Storm Eta continued its trek north. A Tornado Watch has been issued for Hillsborough County and will be in effect until 5 p.m.

Eta’s shift in the forecast models on Wednesday has not been a good one for Tampa Bay. The storm is forecast to make landfall just north of Tampa and will bring hurricane conditions to the area Wednesday into Thursday.





A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Anna Maria Island to Yankeetown

A Hurricane Watch means hurricane conditions are possible within about 24 hours.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Dry Tortugas

Bonita Beach to Suwannee River, Florida

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Steinhatchee River to Suwannee River, Florida

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

North of the Suwannee River to Aucilla River, Florida

Eta could dump an additional 1 to 4 inches of rain on portions of Florida and western Cuba on Tuesday, with some areas seeing isolated amounts of 20 inches.

Flash and urban flooding is expected across portions of west and north Florida, and will be possible in South Florida across previously inundated areas.

Higher-than-normal tides are expected with a potential peak storm surge of 2-4 feet per the National Hurricane Center.

Eta, the 28th named storm of the 2020 hurricane season, brought heavy rain and flash flooding to parts of South Florida after making landfall in the Florida Keys on Sunday.

Subtropical Storm Theta

Subtropical Storm Theta formed over the northeastern Atlantic on Monday night.

Theta is the 29th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane, breaking the previous record of 28 named storms that was set in 2005.

The NHC said the system is about 860 miles southwest of the Azores with 70 mph maximum sustained winds. Theta is expected to stay over the eastern Atlantic over the next few days.

Tropical wave

A tropical wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the eastern Caribbean Sea, according to the NHC. The wave is forecast to move west into more conducive environment conditions in the coming days.

A tropical depression is likely to form later this week or this weekend as the wave reaches the central or western Caribbean Sea. The NHC has given the wave a high 80 percent chance of formation through the next five days.

Our Tracking the Tropics team is keeping you updated on Hurricane Eta all day. We’ll be live throughout the day Wednesday with the latest updates from the NHC.