FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A traffic trailer overturned on I-49 has spilled sand onto the highway in Fayetteville and is stopping traffic.
All northbound lanes are currently impacted, according to ARDOT.
by: Spencer Bailey
Posted:
Updated:
by: Spencer Bailey
Posted:
Updated:
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A traffic trailer overturned on I-49 has spilled sand onto the highway in Fayetteville and is stopping traffic.
All northbound lanes are currently impacted, according to ARDOT.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now