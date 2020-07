FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Amid the national movement to purge university and college campuses of symbols honoring figures with checkered pasts, the University of Arkansas Education Foundation and Local 965 Union called for UA administrators to rename a dining hall associated with a former governor.

“The local declared that Brough’s role in the Elaine Massacre of 1919, in which an estimated 150 to 400 African Americans were killed by white mobs in Phillips County, ‘renders him unworthy to be celebrated on a campus that prides itself on being welcoming to students, staff, and faculty of all races,’” union representatives wrote in a press release.