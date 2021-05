BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A rolled over truck is blocking an on ramp to Interstate 49 North in Bentonville on Tuesday morning.

The Bentonville Fire Department is responding to the scene of a rolled over cement truck on the on-ramp to Interstate 49 North off Exit 86 (Hudson Road).

According to iDriveArkansas maps, as of 9:11 a.m., traffic in the area is currently stopped.

