Traffic fatalities up 10% in Arkansas this year, report states

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the National Safety Council (NSC) shows that traffic fatalities in Arkansas rose 10% in the first half of 2021.

Statewide, 26 more people died in 2021 than in 2020.

Traffic deaths were up 8% nationally in 2020 and increased by 16% in the first half of this year.

States in the northeast and south had the largest increases in speeding-related deaths, while the western half of the country saw declines of between 3% and 11%.

A full look at the report, by state and by region, is available here.