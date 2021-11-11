Traffic fatalities up 10% in Arkansas this year, report states

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo of cars (Getty Images).

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the National Safety Council (NSC) shows that traffic fatalities in Arkansas rose 10% in the first half of 2021.

Statewide, 26 more people died in 2021 than in 2020.

Traffic deaths were up 8% nationally in 2020 and increased by 16% in the first half of this year.

States in the northeast and south had the largest increases in speeding-related deaths, while the western half of the country saw declines of between 3% and 11%.

A full look at the report, by state and by region, is available here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

