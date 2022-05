FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department issued a release stating that “heavy traffic issues” are affecting Garrison Bridge.

Issues after an accident on the Oklahoma side of the bridge are currently halting traffic in the westbound lanes, as of 5:39 p.m. The release advises motorists to expect delays as crews work to “resume the flow of traffic.”

Fort Smith police are responding to the scene to provide assistance.