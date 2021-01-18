Traffic light coming to Main Street intersection in Centerton

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A traffic light is coming to the intersection of State Highway 102B (Main Street) and Seba Road/Town Vu Road in Centerton.

Mayor Bill Edwards said the contractor has been waiting on a change order to be approved by the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) and this has been approved and work was being done this week.

The work this week included pulling the wiring and installing the control box. Edwards said the city is hoping the light will be in operation within the next 2-3 weeks.

When the light is activated it will be a flashing light for 2 weeks to get everyone to use it.

Edwards said this project is completely out of the cities hands other than the grant it applied for to fund this project.

There were other delays during the project to include the relocation of utilities and be assured the city has been in contact with ARDOT trying to keep this project moving.