UPDATE: Gallatin Fire Department has confirmed one person dead. The fire department is still on the scene as they hand the investigation over to Arkansas State Police.

Chief Don Lawson expects the scene to be cleared within the next hour.

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported a vehicle fire eastbound on Highway 412 at 4:50 a.m.

The incident has not cleared and ARDOT map shows backed cars for miles as first responders block the area of the incident.

As of 7:30 a.m. the incident has not been cleared. Injuries have been reported.