Traffic woes around the Fulbright Expressway

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The area of N. College Ave. near the Fulbright Expressway is one of the busiest traffic locales in Fayetteville. It’s not uncommon for accidents to happen, especially north of the expressway near Joyce Blvd., at the flyover or the underpass.

In 2020, Fayetteville police said they’re busier than usual with accidents. “In 2020 so far we have seen a 125% increase in fatal crashes, nine this year, but a 21% decrease in total accidents, probably due to fewer vehicles on the road,” said Sgt. Anthony Murphy.

The most recent fatality was a single-car crash that shut down the underpass of the flyover on the Fulbright Expressway, on Tuesday, August 25.

The Arkansas State Police (ASP) responded to the accident at Highway 71 Business and Fulbright Expressway.

The driver, from Fayetteville, was south on Highway 71 Business, was going right on the curve, and struck a bridge pillar. There were no adverse weather conditions impacting the roadway, according to the ASP preliminary accident report.

On July 28, 2020, there was an accident at the Fulbright Expressway west near the Gregg Avenue exit. This involved a minor driving a scooter unlawfully on the west side of U.S. 71B, with no visible tail lamp, according to ASP. The driver of the car didn’t see the scooter and struck it from behind. The minor was taken to Children’s Hospital Little Rock where she later died, according to the ASP report.

A Bella Vista resident ran into traffic at U.S. 71 at Fulbright Expressway on January 27, 2020. Fayetteville police were responding to a welfare check in the area. The woman took off running when officers approached her. Eventually, she ran onto the expressway and was hit by a car.

A Rogers man walked onto the Fulbright Expressway under the flyover bridge shortly after midnight on July 26, 2019. The 34 year old was east on the expressway and was hit and killed by an SUV, according to an ASP report.

Fulbright Expressway/on College Avenue

A multi-car crash happened at N. College Avenue and Fulbright Expressway in mid-December, 2018. There were no fatalities, but a part of the expressway was closed while police cleared the three cars from the incident.

On August 10, 2020, a Fayetteville woman driving on N Crossover Road (State Highway 26), collided with a car that was slowing down because of a stopped vehicle in front of it. She tried to avoid hitting the car in front of her, and instead clipped it. Her car rolled several times and she was ejected. She was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center where she later died, according to an ASP report.

Murphy has this advice to motorists and safety: