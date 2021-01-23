Trail runners flock to Fayetteville for Frozen Toes

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Runners from all across Arkansas met up Saturday in Fayetteville for the Frozen Toes Trail Run.

The race kicked off early at Mount Kessler Regional Park. Due to the pandemic, safety was a top priority.

Those choosing to do it in-person were screened and had to wear a mask when they weren’t hitting the trails.

Runner Evan Lemons said he’s just glad to be outside participating in races again.

“I haven’t had an in-person 5k or 15k in so long so I’m really pumped for this. I’m a little nervous but I’m really excited,” Lemons said.

Runners could also choose to do a virtual race or an in-person one.

