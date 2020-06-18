Trail running conference coming to Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A trail running conference is coming to Fayetteville.

Leaders with Experience Fayetteville say the U.S. Trail Running Conference will take place October 21st through the 24th.

Event Director Terry Chiplin says this is the second time the conference has happened outside of Colorado since the inaugural event in 2013.

He said the conference is for race directors and trail runners.

“You don’t have to be an experience trail runner you dont have to be running for 20 to 35 years its really for anybody of any level of exeperience,” Chiplin said.

The conference will also touch on topics like climate action and sustainability.