ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas has become a cycling hub for Arkansas, recently hosting the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships. Now, Trailblazers + ETHIC announced it will be offering free or low-cost community biking classes.

According to a press release, the classes will be one to three-hour sessions designed to teach adults a skill or particular set of skills to help them ride bikes with confidence. As Northwest Arkansas’ population continues to grow, the organization says it is necessary to educate the region on bike safety and active transportation options such as cycling.

The first class to open to the public will be “Adult First Ride,” which will provide a learning environment where people who have never ridden a bike or have not ridden since they were a child receive the support to learn to pedal comfortably and confidently. These classes will be held at partner community organizations and in public parks to reduce the barriers to participants.

“This program aims to reach those who have, due to many varying factors, not yet learned to ride. We want to give everyone the opportunity to make biking a part of their life, be it for exercise, transportation, mental health, or just plain fun. We recognize that learning to ride as an adult can be intimidating, and we are here to help make it less so. We want to increase access to this lifelong activity to our entire diverse community. Everyone should have the opportunity to ride a bike.” Anya Bruhin, Bike Education Program Manager

The first two classes will be held at Pedal it Forward in Rogers on April 4th and 18th. For more information, to sponsor, or to volunteer for this program please contact Anya@WeAreETHIC.org.