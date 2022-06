FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a social media post from the Fayetteville Police Department made shortly after 2:35 p.m. on June 29, the intersection of Poplar Street and Gregg Avenue is shut down after a train collided with a car.

Nobody was injured. Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

The Fayetteville PD reports that it will work with Arkansas & Missouri Railroad Police to complete the investigation of the collision.