UPDATE: FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There was liquid oxygen in one of the tanks that derailed, according to the fire department.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A train derailed in Fort Smith around noon today, May 28.

According to Fort Smith fire captain Ethan Millard, a boxcar and two tanker cars derailed at Wheeler Avenue and I Street.

No injuries were reported and I Street remains closed at this time.