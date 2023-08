GARFIELD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported a train accident at 11:21 a.m. on Highway 127.

Benton County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said that the train clipped the back of a truck as it crossed the tracks.

All lanes are impacted. Highway 62 is also blocked due to the accident.

No injuries have been reported.

This story will be updated. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for the latest.