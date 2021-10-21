Training facility planned for Fort Smith firefighters, police officers

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fort Smith Fire Department.jpg

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police officers and fire fighters could soon have a new multi-million dollar training facility in Fort Smith.

The facility is still in the planning phase, but it would be a 45,000 square-foot building at the Fort Smith Fire Department’s training facility.

Fort Smith’s City Administrator Carl Geffken says the $10.8 million building would serve multiple purposes.

“It would be very beneficial for the city of Fort Smith to have a joint training facility,” Geffken said. “That would then allow the city not only to train police officers for the city of Fort Smith, but other municipalities and counties as we do, but potentially, possibly, the same for the fire department.”

Geffken said the location has not been chosen yet.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers