Training facility planned for Fort Smith firefighters, police officers

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police officers and fire fighters could soon have a new multi-million dollar training facility in Fort Smith.

The facility is still in the planning phase, but it would be a 45,000 square-foot building at the Fort Smith Fire Department’s training facility.

Fort Smith’s City Administrator Carl Geffken says the $10.8 million building would serve multiple purposes.

“It would be very beneficial for the city of Fort Smith to have a joint training facility,” Geffken said. “That would then allow the city not only to train police officers for the city of Fort Smith, but other municipalities and counties as we do, but potentially, possibly, the same for the fire department.”

Geffken said the location has not been chosen yet.